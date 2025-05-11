Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 17,241 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 286,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,241 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $30,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartline Investment Corp grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 264,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,464,000 after buying an additional 3,957 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at about $265,000. Clarendon Private LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cloudflare

In other news, insider Michelle Zatlyn sold 35,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.84, for a total value of $5,785,719.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.88, for a total transaction of $5,284,497.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 492,492 shares of company stock valued at $63,757,685 over the last ninety days. 12.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cloudflare Trading Up 6.5 %

NYSE NET opened at $132.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.69 billion, a PE ratio of -601.91 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.24 and a 12 month high of $177.37.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $479.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NET. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised Cloudflare from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.57.

Cloudflare Company Profile

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

