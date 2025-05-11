Focus Partners Wealth Buys 57,448 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 542,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,448 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth owned 0.46% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $52,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,530,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,956,309,000 after buying an additional 5,366,297 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,151,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871,169 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,275,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,376 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,086,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,524,000 after acquiring an additional 747,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,234,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,061,000 after purchasing an additional 709,383 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Up 10.7 %

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $106.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $108.91. The company has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 0.93.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

