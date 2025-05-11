Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 50,722 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 50,722 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.43% of Blueprint Medicines worth $24,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at $291,000. Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,348,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter worth about $321,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 303,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,465,000 after purchasing an additional 7,101 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, COO Christina Rossi sold 2,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.75, for a total transaction of $231,379.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,816,436. This represents a 3.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 2,752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total transaction of $283,813.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,434.72. The trade was a 13.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,503 shares of company stock worth $1,027,931. Corporate insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

BPMC stock opened at $97.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.81. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a one year low of $73.04 and a one year high of $121.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of -90.50 and a beta of 0.83.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $149.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.31 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 77.49% and a negative net margin of 13.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BPMC. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.56.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

