Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $22.13 Million Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 277,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,228 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.07% of Edison International worth $22,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Edison International during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Edison International by 285.3% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edison International during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edison International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Edison International from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Edison International from $94.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Edison International from $88.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.96.

Edison International Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:EIX opened at $56.20 on Friday. Edison International has a 1 year low of $49.06 and a 1 year high of $88.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.12. The stock has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 8.52%. Edison International’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.8275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 7th. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 46.95%.

About Edison International

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.