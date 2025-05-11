Ellevest Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,384 AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in AptarGroup by 28.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 69,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,648,000 after acquiring an additional 15,244 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,248 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in AptarGroup by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATR opened at $153.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.71. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.85 and a 12 month high of $178.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $887.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $894.26 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.85%.

ATR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on AptarGroup from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up from $162.00) on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.60.

In other AptarGroup news, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 17,771 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.24, for a total transaction of $2,687,686.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 204,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,002,082.64. The trade was a 7.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shiela Vinczeller sold 995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.42, for a total value of $151,657.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,008,798.42. This trade represents a 3.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,095 shares of company stock worth $4,565,770 over the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

