Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Stake Reduced by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. trimmed its stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AL. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Engine Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Air Lease in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Air Lease by 5,245.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $50.00 target price on Air Lease in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America cut Air Lease from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $72.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Air Lease from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.67.

Air Lease Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE AL opened at $53.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.14. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.33. Air Lease Co. has a 12 month low of $38.25 and a 12 month high of $54.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $738.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.70 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Air Lease Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Air Lease Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.43%.

Air Lease Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

