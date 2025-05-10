Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by Fiduciary Trust Co

Fiduciary Trust Co raised its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,713 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Starbucks by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,544 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 67,317 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,143,000 after buying an additional 28,994 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 5,663 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Starbucks by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 245,766 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $22,426,000 after acquiring an additional 14,921 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on SBUX. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.72.

Starbucks Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $80.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.89. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $71.55 and a 12-month high of $117.46. The company has a market capitalization of $91.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $8.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.97%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 88.41%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

