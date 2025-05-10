First Manhattan CO. LLC. Buys 11,047 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 206,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,047 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $9,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seven Mile Advisory grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 27,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. ARK & TLK Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 16,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 29,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA stock opened at $53.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.28. The company has a market capitalization of $152.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $45.14 and a one year high of $53.86.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.