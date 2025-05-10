Full Sail Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Full Sail Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 86,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,782 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.5% of Full Sail Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $22,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VO. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,395,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,915,392,000 after purchasing an additional 113,067 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,440,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,606,527,000 after buying an additional 2,965,961 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,601,053,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,035,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,695,000 after buying an additional 146,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,306,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,290,000 after buying an additional 203,167 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VO stock opened at $262.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $253.46 and a 200 day moving average of $266.20. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $223.65 and a 52 week high of $285.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

