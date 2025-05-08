Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Northland Capmk

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Northland Capmk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Teradata from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Northland Securities downgraded Teradata from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Teradata from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Teradata in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradata currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

Shares of TDC stock opened at $22.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.46. Teradata has a one year low of $18.43 and a one year high of $35.60.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $418.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.85 million. Teradata had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 149.16%. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Teradata will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradata during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Teradata by 153.1% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its position in Teradata by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradata by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

