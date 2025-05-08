Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Raised to Strong-Buy at Hsbc Global Res

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Hsbc Global Res from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $179.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird set a $168.00 price target on Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.63.

Shares of EA stock opened at $155.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.78. Electronic Arts has a twelve month low of $115.21 and a twelve month high of $168.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $40.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.74.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The game software company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by ($1.07). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 17.80%. Equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.56, for a total transaction of $145,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,670,440.96. This represents a 3.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.14, for a total transaction of $650,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,895,216.10. This represents a 11.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,729,195. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 169,083 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $24,845,000 after buying an additional 9,580 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth about $494,000. Czech National Bank raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 51,749 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $7,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,464 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

