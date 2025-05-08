Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 449,567 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 50.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 438,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449,567 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $6,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,337,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,390,000 after acquiring an additional 8,898,879 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SoFi Technologies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,934,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,288,000 after purchasing an additional 315,899 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $103,678,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,313,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,230,000 after buying an additional 167,780 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,052,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,205,000 after buying an additional 1,121,550 shares in the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SOFI has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Friday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Friday, April 25th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.38.

Insider Activity

In other SoFi Technologies news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 11,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total value of $119,748.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 215,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,960.59. This represents a 4.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 68,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total value of $867,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 655,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,280,691.52. The trade was a 9.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,172 shares of company stock valued at $1,271,115 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $13.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $18.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.79.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $763.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. SoFi Technologies’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

SoFi Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.