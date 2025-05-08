Needham & Company LLC Has Lowered Expectations for Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Stock Price

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum downgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Monday. Cowen downgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.20.

Shares of NASDAQ NSSC opened at $24.92 on Tuesday. Napco Security Technologies has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $58.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $907.11 million, a PE ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.41.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $43.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 19.6% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its position in Napco Security Technologies by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 27,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 9,688 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 216.1% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 43,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 29,639 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 101,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after buying an additional 30,800 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 36.1% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 37,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 9,810 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications in the United States and internationally. Its access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC-based computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; intrusion and fire alarm systems, consists of various detectors, a control panel, a digital keypad and signaling equipment; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor-based electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks.

