Algert Global LLC Trims Stake in GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS)

Algert Global LLC cut its stake in shares of GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Free Report) by 35.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,202 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in GeneDx were worth $3,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GeneDx by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,006,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,337,000 after acquiring an additional 156,768 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GeneDx in the fourth quarter worth $51,496,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of GeneDx during the fourth quarter worth $48,458,000. Science & Technology Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in GeneDx in the 4th quarter worth $30,821,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GeneDx by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Get GeneDx alerts:

GeneDx Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WGS opened at $57.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.98 and its 200 day moving average is $82.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -29.25 and a beta of 1.96. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $18.80 and a fifty-two week high of $117.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GeneDx ( NASDAQ:WGS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.17. GeneDx had a negative net margin of 17.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $87.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WGS. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on GeneDx from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of GeneDx from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of GeneDx from $105.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GeneDx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GeneDx

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kevin Feeley sold 388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total value of $43,878.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,381.33. This represents a 10.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katherine Stueland sold 2,154 shares of GeneDx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total transaction of $243,595.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,029.60. The trade was a 38.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,390 shares of company stock valued at $13,043,288. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About GeneDx

(Free Report)

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GeneDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeneDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.