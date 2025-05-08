Devon Energy (DVN) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/7/2025 – Devon Energy was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/7/2025 – Devon Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $38.00 to $40.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/29/2025 – Devon Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $52.00 to $42.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/23/2025 – Devon Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $44.00 to $38.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/22/2025 – Devon Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $52.00 to $41.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

4/22/2025 – Devon Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $54.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/21/2025 – Devon Energy was given a new $40.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James.

4/14/2025 – Devon Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $49.00 to $40.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/14/2025 – Devon Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $44.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/11/2025 – Devon Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $45.00 to $35.00. They now have a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.

4/9/2025 – Devon Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $49.00 to $46.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/7/2025 – Devon Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $41.00 to $35.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/4/2025 – Devon Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $46.00 to $43.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/26/2025 – Devon Energy was given a new $47.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/17/2025 – Devon Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $48.00 to $46.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/13/2025 – Devon Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $48.00 to $42.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/10/2025 – Devon Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $54.00 to $46.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Devon Energy Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE DVN opened at $30.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.63 and a 200-day moving average of $34.86. The company has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $25.89 and a 1-year high of $51.20.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Devon Energy had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth $782,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth $5,967,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Devon Energy by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 736,351 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,101,000 after acquiring an additional 31,520 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 52,715 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 12,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 767.3% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 376,999 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,339,000 after acquiring an additional 333,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

