Ancora Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Ancora Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 64.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 512 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 919 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Longbow Finance SA bought a new stake in United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,359,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 293.7% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 23,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 17,499 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at $790,000. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Airlines alerts:

United Airlines Stock Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $75.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.02 and a twelve month high of $116.00. The company has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.47 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 5.52%. Analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UAL shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on United Airlines from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on United Airlines from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on United Airlines from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on United Airlines

United Airlines Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.