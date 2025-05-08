Ancora Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF (BATS:FRDM)

Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF (BATS:FRDM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $5,739,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $13,805,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 58,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 36,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 18,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF by 1,205.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF stock opened at $36.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.61. Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF has a 52-week low of $30.68 and a 52-week high of $37.97.

The Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF (FRDM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. FDRM tracks an index that selects and weights exposure to emerging market equities based on personal and economic freedom metrics. FRDM was launched on May 23, 2019 and is managed by Alpha Architect.

