Ancora Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 50.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $167.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.32 billion, a PE ratio of 103.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.93. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.95 and a 1-year high of $198.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.71.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 456.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DLR shares. Mizuho cut their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $211.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $188.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.05.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

