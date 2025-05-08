Ancora Advisors LLC Takes Position in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main in the fourth quarter worth about $115,555,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Core & Main during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,734,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Core & Main by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,430,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,661,000 after buying an additional 1,416,907 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Core & Main by 4,757.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,138,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,913 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Core & Main by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,328,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,438,000 after acquiring an additional 923,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Core & Main from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Core & Main from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Core & Main from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.55.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO John Weldon Stephens sold 10,214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $541,546.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,120 shares in the company, valued at $218,442.40. This represents a 71.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Bradford A. Cowles sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $1,362,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 16,010 shares in the company, valued at $872,224.80. The trade was a 60.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,045 shares of company stock worth $5,045,698 over the last quarter. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Core & Main Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CNM opened at $50.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Core & Main, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.22 and a 1 year high of $62.15.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Core & Main had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Core & Main Profile

Core & Main, Inc is a specialty distributor focused on water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services. The company provides infrastructure solutions to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets, nationwide.

