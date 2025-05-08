McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Lowered to “Neutral” Rating by Northcoast Research

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Northcoast Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on McDonald’s from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.91.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $318.13 on Tuesday. McDonald’s has a 1 year low of $243.53 and a 1 year high of $326.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $309.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $300.13. The company has a market cap of $227.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.67. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 181.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Tiffanie L. Boyd sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.27, for a total transaction of $309,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,564 shares in the company, valued at $1,720,778.28. This trade represents a 15.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $286,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,978 shares in the company, valued at $4,263,290. This trade represents a 6.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,136 shares of company stock worth $8,676,247. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 30,110 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,729,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 12,699 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $1,628,000. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,512 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,471,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

