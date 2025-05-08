Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $398,000 Investment in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,199,935 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $520,587,000 after buying an additional 11,205 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $430,674,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 562,155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $244,498,000 after acquiring an additional 72,004 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth $239,432,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 466,584 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $202,936,000 after purchasing an additional 12,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $392.66 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $362.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $383.79. The firm has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.06. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $309.01 and a one year high of $460.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $8.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.13 by $1.33. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 10.58%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $538.00 to $526.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $425.00 to $364.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $427.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ulta Beauty

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total transaction of $332,982.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,632 shares in the company, valued at $2,817,429.12. This represents a 10.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ulta Beauty Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.