First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FBT) Stock Price Down 0% – Here’s What Happened

First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FBT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $155.12 and last traded at $156.25. 17,002 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 25,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $156.30.
First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $161.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.11. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 0.70.
Institutional Trading of First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,765,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 60,456.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 96,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,380,000 after acquiring an additional 96,126 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $13,065,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $7,364,000. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,216,000.
First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund Company Profile
The First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (FBT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Biotechnology index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US biotechnology stocks. FBT was launched on Jun 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.
