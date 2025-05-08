Algert Global LLC Grows Position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Algert Global LLC grew its stake in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) by 53.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned 0.08% of Graham worth $3,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Graham by 32.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,176,000 after buying an additional 3,327 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Graham by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,344,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Graham by 10.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Graham during the fourth quarter valued at $437,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Graham in the fourth quarter valued at $514,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GHC opened at $963.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Graham Holdings has a 12-month low of $683.00 and a 12-month high of $1,003.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $933.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $915.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.91.

Graham ( NYSE:GHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $11.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.29 by $0.35. Graham had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 17th will be paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 17th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.05%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Graham from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

