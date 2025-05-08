1,326 Shares in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Bought by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIN. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. EMC Capital Management raised its position in Dine Brands Global by 2,570.0% in the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its position in Dine Brands Global by 243.1% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Dine Brands Global by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on Dine Brands Global from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $26.00 target price on Dine Brands Global in a report on Thursday, March 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Dine Brands Global from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dine Brands Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.29.

Shares of DIN opened at $20.41 on Thursday. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.63 and a 52-week high of $45.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.57. The company has a market capitalization of $319.15 million, a PE ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.11.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $214.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.19 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 11.31% and a negative return on equity of 37.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.99%. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

