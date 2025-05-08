Ameriprise Financial Inc. Increases Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,701,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,332 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 2.77% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $134,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Abound Wealth Management acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA XLG opened at $46.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 1.04. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $39.50 and a 52-week high of $51.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.52.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.