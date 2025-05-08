iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Shares Sold by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SGOV. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,236,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,975,000 after buying an additional 1,210,719 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 9,893.6% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,047,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017,140 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,542,000. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 1,609,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,435,000 after purchasing an additional 428,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,336,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,116,000 after buying an additional 383,084 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SGOV opened at $100.42 on Thursday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.15 and a 1-year high of $100.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.48.

