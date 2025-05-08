Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Given New $263.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $263.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 17.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LOW. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. BNP Paribas raised Lowe’s Companies to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $285.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $296.00 to $269.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.57.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of LOW stock opened at $223.67 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $226.03 and a 200 day moving average of $247.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $206.39 and a 1 year high of $287.01.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.10. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $18.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

