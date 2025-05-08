Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 173 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,474 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 733,413 shares of the software company’s stock worth $216,775,000 after acquiring an additional 155,745 shares during the period. Visualize Group LP purchased a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,730,000. Wahed Invest LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 5,482 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Bwcp LP lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bwcp LP now owns 86,085 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,444,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,068,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,452 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.29, for a total transaction of $655,395.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at $802,671.87. This trade represents a 44.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Cahill acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $267.10 per share, with a total value of $534,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,200. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $283.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $195.32 and a one year high of $326.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $263.01 and its 200 day moving average is $286.13.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Autodesk from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $385.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Autodesk from $361.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.36.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

