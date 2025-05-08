Ancora Advisors LLC Buys 1,052 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 55.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHH. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 794.9% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 23,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 20,954 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 266.9% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

SCHH stock opened at $21.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.50. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $18.25 and a twelve month high of $23.66.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Cuts Dividend

About Schwab U.S. REIT ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a $0.0985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

(Free Report)

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.