Ancora Advisors LLC Invests $151,000 in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRAB. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Grab in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Uber Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Grab in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,529,462,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grab during the fourth quarter worth about $2,398,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Grab by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,479,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Grab by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,221,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,412 shares during the period. 55.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GRAB shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Grab from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Grab in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. CLSA raised shares of Grab to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Grab from $5.60 to $5.30 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Grab in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.60.

Shares of GRAB opened at $4.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Grab Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $2.98 and a 1-year high of $5.72. The stock has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -241.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.65.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $762.57 million. Grab had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. Equities analysts forecast that Grab Holdings Limited will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

