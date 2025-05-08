Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Ford Motor from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.40 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Citigroup began coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

NYSE F opened at $10.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.07. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $8.44 and a 12 month high of $14.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.53.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $40.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 31.8% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,168 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth about $192,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,464,980 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,998,000 after acquiring an additional 336,720 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,394,681 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $46,408,000 after acquiring an additional 160,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 316,177 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 25,229 shares in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

