IG Design Group (LON:IGR) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

IG Design Group plc (LON:IGR – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 91.22 ($1.21) and traded as low as GBX 57.05 ($0.76). IG Design Group shares last traded at GBX 58.20 ($0.77), with a volume of 269,170 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of IG Design Group in a report on Wednesday, April 30th.

Get IG Design Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on IG Design Group

IG Design Group Stock Down 1.0 %

About IG Design Group

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 54.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 91.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.81, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £56.54 million, a P/E ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.08.

(Get Free Report)

IG Design Group plc, the largest consumer gift packaging business in the world, is a designer, innovator and manufacturer of products that help people celebrate life’s special occasions. Design Group works with more than 11,000 customers in over 80 countries throughout the UK, Europe, Australia and the USA.

Its products are found in over 210,000 retail outlets, including several of the world’s biggest retailers, for example Walmart, Target, Amazon, Costco, Lidl and Aldi.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IG Design Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IG Design Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.