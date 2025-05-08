Q.E.P. (OTCMKTS:QEPC) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Q.E.P. Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:QEPC – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $40.14 and traded as low as $38.00. Q.E.P. shares last traded at $38.00, with a volume of 3,108 shares trading hands.
Q.E.P. Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.29 million, a P/E ratio of 47.32 and a beta of -0.46.
About Q.E.P.
Q.E.P. Co, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring installation solutions for commercial and home improvement projects worldwide. The company’s product portfolio includes tile saws, blades, and accessories; tile cutters and accessories; hand tools; tile spacers and leveling systems; suction cups; trowels and floats; mixers and paddles; drill bits, hole saws, and jigsaw blades; scarpers and blades; clean-up, repair, and maintenance products; knee pads and safety products; underlayment products; installation kits; and cement boards tools.
