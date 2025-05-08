DAFNA Capital Management LLC Takes $1.84 Million Position in Bicara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAX)

DAFNA Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bicara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 105,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,838,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC owned 0.19% of Bicara Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Bicara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Bicara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Bicara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bicara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bicara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $69,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCAX opened at $11.89 on Thursday. Bicara Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.91 and a 52 week high of $28.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.75.

Bicara Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BCAX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.08). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bicara Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Bicara Therapeutics from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Bicara Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $48.00 target price on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $13.01 target price on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.43.

Bicara Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops bifunctional therapies for solid tumors. Its lead program is ficerafusp alfa, a bifunctional antibody that combines an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) directed monoclonal antibody with a domain that binds to human transforming growth factor beta (TGF-b) for the treatment of solid tumors.

