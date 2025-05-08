DAFNA Capital Management LLC Has $300,000 Holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX)

DAFNA Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX – Free Report) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. DAFNA Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Black Diamond Therapeutics worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 429.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 15,355 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 19,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 6,340 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,932 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Black Diamond Therapeutics

In related news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech sold 5,784,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total transaction of $11,973,484.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,733,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,658,442.29. This represents a 67.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of BDTX stock opened at $1.55 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.18. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $7.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.63.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BDTX. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Black Diamond Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

About Black Diamond Therapeutics

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of MasterKey therapies for patients with genetically defined tumors. The company's lead product candidate is BDTX-1535, a brain-penetrant epidermal growth factor receptor MasterKey inhibitor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutant non-small cell lung cancer, as well as phase 1 clinical trial to treat glioblastoma.

