Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) Shares Sold by DAFNA Capital Management LLC

DAFNA Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 371,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,840 shares during the period. DAFNA Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Larimar Therapeutics were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LRMR. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 321.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 45,781 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 18.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Larimar Therapeutics by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 5,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Larimar Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Larimar Therapeutics from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Larimar Therapeutics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Larimar Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Larimar Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.63.

Larimar Therapeutics Price Performance

LRMR opened at $2.17 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.14. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $11.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.93.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts anticipate that Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Larimar Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 2 OLE clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive and fatal genetic disease.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Larimar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Larimar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.