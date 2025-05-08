Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Teradata had a return on equity of 149.16% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $418.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Teradata updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.150-2.250 EPS and its Q2 2025 guidance to 0.370-0.410 EPS.

Teradata Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:TDC opened at $22.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. Teradata has a twelve month low of $18.43 and a twelve month high of $35.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.46. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TDC. StockNews.com cut shares of Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Teradata from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Teradata from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Northland Securities cut Teradata from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Teradata from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradata has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

