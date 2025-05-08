Vestis (NYSE:VSTS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.20), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $665.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.81 million. Vestis had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 0.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Vestis updated its Q3 2025 guidance to EPS.

Vestis Trading Down 37.5 %

Shares of Vestis stock opened at $5.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.00. Vestis has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $17.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $716.69 million, a P/E ratio of 68.01 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Get Vestis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

VSTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Vestis from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Vestis from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Vestis from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vestis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Vestis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vestis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vestis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.