EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) CEO Anthony Guzzi Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.03, for a total transaction of $3,052,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,125,473.67. This trade represents a 3.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

EMCOR Group Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:EME opened at $434.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $387.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $442.36. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $319.49 and a 52 week high of $545.30.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 34.99% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 4.42%.

EMCOR Group declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of EMCOR Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BankPlus Trust Department grew its position in EMCOR Group by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 72 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 83 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EME shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $514.00 to $503.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $494.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on EME

EMCOR Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.