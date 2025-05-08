Dividend Stocks To Watch Now – May 6th

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Ford Motor, Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, AbbVie, Exxon Mobil, Pfizer, and Chevron are the seven Dividend stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Dividend stocks are shares of companies that distribute a portion of their earnings to shareholders on a regular basis, typically quarterly. Investors often seek them for steady income and potential long-term growth, as these companies tend to be mature and financially stable. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Dividend stocks within the last several days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Shares of NASDAQ SQQQ traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.73. The stock had a trading volume of 79,507,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,115,734. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.94. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $26.21 and a fifty-two week high of $57.95.

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

NYSE:F traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $10.45. 106,131,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,961,898. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day moving average of $10.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $8.44 and a 52-week high of $14.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

TSLL stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,126,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,002,885. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a 52-week low of $6.29 and a 52-week high of $41.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.19 and a beta of -5.14.

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

ABBV traded down $10.09 on Tuesday, hitting $185.98. 5,563,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,077,015. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $196.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94. AbbVie has a twelve month low of $153.58 and a twelve month high of $218.66. The company has a market cap of $328.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.56.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $1.76 on Tuesday, reaching $105.03. 9,354,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,711,851. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Exxon Mobil has a 1-year low of $97.80 and a 1-year high of $126.34. The company has a market cap of $454.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51.

Pfizer (PFE)

Pfizer Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

NYSE PFE traded down $0.89 on Tuesday, hitting $22.99. 37,329,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,490,209. Pfizer has a fifty-two week low of $20.92 and a fifty-two week high of $31.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $130.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.58.

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $0.51 on Tuesday, reaching $136.01. 6,176,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,969,844. The company has a market capitalization of $239.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $149.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron has a twelve month low of $132.04 and a twelve month high of $168.96.

