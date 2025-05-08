AQR Capital Management LLC Has $6.97 Million Stock Position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 69.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 93,319 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Onto Innovation worth $6,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Onto Innovation in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 209.4% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Onto Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Onto Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Friday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down from $250.00) on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $240.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.75.

Onto Innovation stock opened at $125.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.55. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.21 and a 12-month high of $238.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.22 and its 200 day moving average is $161.46.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 14.24%. Sell-side analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

