Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 25,412 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 56.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 25,412 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMS. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in CMS Energy by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 4,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMS opened at $73.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.42. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $58.50 and a 52 week high of $76.45.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 13.35%. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a $0.5425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total transaction of $147,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 71,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,306,349.87. This represents a 2.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 6,700 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.76, for a total value of $467,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,815.68. This represents a 23.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,200 shares of company stock worth $789,532. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Barclays raised CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective (up previously from $77.00) on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.25.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

