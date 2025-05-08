Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 1,800 Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its stake in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in FirstService were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FSV. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of FirstService during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in FirstService during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in FirstService during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Natixis raised its position in FirstService by 5,511.1% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FirstService by 158.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FSV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities raised their target price on FirstService from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on FirstService from $217.50 to $210.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on FirstService from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstService presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.33.

Shares of FSV opened at $174.65 on Thursday. FirstService Co. has a 1 year low of $141.26 and a 1 year high of $197.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.80 and a beta of 1.04.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. FirstService had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that FirstService Co. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. FirstService’s payout ratio is 38.06%.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

