Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR) Shares Purchased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Free Report) by 142.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,098 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF were worth $7,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Momentous Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $329,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VTHR opened at $247.68 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $242.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $213.11 and a one year high of $272.04.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.7719 per share. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

