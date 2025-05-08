Real Estate Stocks To Watch Now – May 6th

Ford Motor, Wells Fargo & Company, and Bank of America are the three Real Estate stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Real estate stocks are shares of companies whose primary business involves owning, developing or managing income-producing properties such as office buildings, shopping centers or residential complexes. Investors in these stocks gain exposure to rental income and property-value appreciation without directly buying physical real estate. Many real estate stocks are structured as real estate investment trusts (REITs), which pay out a large portion of their earnings as dividends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Real Estate stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Shares of F traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.46. The stock had a trading volume of 97,874,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,935,274. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.07. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $8.44 and a 12-month high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $41.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41.

Read Our Latest Research Report on F

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co. is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $73.98. The stock had a trading volume of 10,227,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,512,856. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $50.15 and a 1 year high of $81.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.99.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WFC

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.96. 14,618,024 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,157,238. Bank of America has a twelve month low of $33.07 and a twelve month high of $48.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $311.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BAC

Featured Stories