Promising Energy Stocks To Follow Today – May 5th

Tesla, Broadcom, Exxon Mobil, Chevron, and Onsemi are the five Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Energy stocks are publicly traded shares of companies involved in the production, exploration, refinement, distribution and sale of energy resources. They include traditional fossil‐fuel businesses—such as oil and gas producers and refiners—as well as firms focused on renewable sources like solar, wind and bioenergy. Because their earnings often track global commodity prices and geopolitical developments, energy stocks can be more volatile than those in other sectors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Energy stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $7.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $280.06. 55,924,058 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,715,365. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $258.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $325.91. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $167.41 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $902.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $202.10. The stock had a trading volume of 4,928,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,111,706. The company has a market cap of $950.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.65, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.72. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $127.51 and a 12 month high of $251.88.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of XOM stock traded down $2.78 on Monday, reaching $103.43. The company had a trading volume of 6,964,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,687,440. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.36 and its 200 day moving average is $111.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Exxon Mobil has a one year low of $97.80 and a one year high of $126.34.

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

CVX stock traded down $2.95 during trading on Monday, reaching $135.55. 4,794,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,957,573. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $149.76 and its 200 day moving average is $152.57. Chevron has a twelve month low of $132.04 and a twelve month high of $168.96. The firm has a market cap of $238.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Onsemi (ON)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON traded down $3.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.48. 13,652,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,514,741. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.39. Onsemi has a 12 month low of $31.04 and a 12 month high of $80.08.

