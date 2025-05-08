Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $1.03 Million in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 41,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 582,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,417,000 after purchasing an additional 27,980 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TTM Technologies by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 14,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 3,952 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,159,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,700,000 after acquiring an additional 84,137 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 131.1% in the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 52,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 29,729 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 615,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,228,000 after acquiring an additional 40,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on TTM Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on TTM Technologies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. B. Riley increased their target price on TTM Technologies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on TTM Technologies from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st.

In other TTM Technologies news, EVP Daniel J. Weber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total value of $395,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,153 shares in the company, valued at $2,506,330.02. This trade represents a 13.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Philip Titterton sold 24,792 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $633,683.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 157,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,026,415.68. This trade represents a 13.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,310,642 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $25.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.02 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $30.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.23.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $648.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.44 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 2.30%. TTM Technologies’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

