Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 270,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.46% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 39,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 300,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 6,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 507,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after buying an additional 6,283 shares during the period. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VNDA stock opened at $4.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.66. The stock has a market cap of $258.13 million, a PE ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 0.69. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $3.85 and a one year high of $6.75.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VNDA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.05. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $50.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.13 million. On average, research analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VNDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.76 per share, with a total value of $47,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,361,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,241,834.80. The trade was a 0.43 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 32,000 shares of company stock worth $151,180. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company’s marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

