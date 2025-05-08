AQR Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,516 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.16% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $6,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,699,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,807,000 after buying an additional 404,863 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,649,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,413,000 after acquiring an additional 197,384 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,940,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,611,000 after purchasing an additional 241,100 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,252,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,068,000 after purchasing an additional 545,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,174,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,573,000 after purchasing an additional 223,320 shares during the period.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ASO shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $60.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.44.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

Shares of ASO stock opened at $38.88 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.11 and a 200 day moving average of $49.13. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.34 and a 1 year high of $64.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.29.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.14. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th. This is a boost from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.01%.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

(Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.