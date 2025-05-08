AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 53,728 Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 301,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,728 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coupang were worth $6,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPNG. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Coupang by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Coupang by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC raised its position in shares of Coupang by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 20,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Coupang in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,651,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Coupang by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,100,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,182,000 after purchasing an additional 506,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Coupang Stock Up 11.2 %

NYSE:CPNG opened at $26.68 on Thursday. Coupang, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.16 and a 1 year high of $27.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.42. The stock has a market cap of $48.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.81, a PEG ratio of 52.20 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Insider Transactions at Coupang

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Coupang had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.02 billion. Coupang’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Benjamin Sun sold 250,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total value of $5,857,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,719,421 shares in the company, valued at $40,286,034.03. This trade represents a 12.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Pranam Kolari sold 9,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total transaction of $222,925.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 177,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,223,978.10. The trade was a 5.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CPNG shares. Barclays set a $35.00 price target on shares of Coupang and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Coupang from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho upgraded Coupang to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.06.

Coupang Profile

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

